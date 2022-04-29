हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MoRTH

Fact check: Has government stopped electric scooter manufacturing over EV fires?

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had warned EV makers that if any company is found negligent in their processes, "a heavy penalty will be imposed", as reported by IANS.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has denied media claims that the government had urged electric two-wheeler producers to refrain from launching any new models. The Ministry clarified that it has not instructed any electric vehicle manufacturers to halt manufacturing.

"A section of media has reported that MoRTH has asked electric two-wheeler manufacturers not to launch new vehicles till instances of fire are investigated," it said in a tweet late on Thursday. "The Ministry wishes to clarify that there is no such instruction and such reports are unfounded, misleading and far from the truth."

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV manufacturers earlier this week to recall any faulty two-wheelers, claiming that some EV batteries may be experiencing troubles due to the country's severe heatwave.

Also read: New Tata Avinya EV concept unveiled, gets 500km range

The Minister emphasised that the government is working to make electric vehicles more popular among the general public and that the EV industry is still in its early stages. "We don`t want to put a hurdle, but safety is the first and foremost priority," he added.

Gadkari had warned EV makers that if any company is found negligent in their processes, "a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered".

"We have constituted an Expert Committee to inquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," he had said, adding that the government will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles.

His comments came as the country is going through a spate of EV fires and deadly battery blasts. To date, three Pure EV, one Ola, two Okinawa and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire in the country, raising burning questions about their safety.

With inputs from IANS

