Hero Vida electric scooter to launch tomorrow: Design, features, range, price & more

Hero MotoCorp has been looking for an entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Yes, the company has invested money in an electric scooter manufacturing brand, but it is also preparing itself to launch its very-own electric scooter. Well, the world’s largest two-wheeler producer will be launching its new electric two-wheeler brand - Vida, in the country tomorrow. Also, a new electric scooter will be launched as a part of the exercise. Although the brand has been tight-lipped about its upcoming electric scooter, some details about it have surfaced on the internet. On the basis of details, here’s what we can expect from the Hero Vida electric scooter’s launch tomorrow.

In an image leaked earlier, it could be seen that the Hero Vida electric scooter will don a boxy appeal. The scooter will have a rather quirky design with flat side panels and distinctive-looking front LED headlamps. Also, the scooter will get grey finish for the 5-spoke alloy wheels with telescopic forks on the front. More details will emerge as the brand takes the veils off the scooter tomorrow.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter: Features

As regards for features, the Vida electric scooter is likely to sport an all-digital instrument cluster, which will come with tech like Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Moreover, it might get connected technologies to offer OTA updates, while the users will be able to check the vehicle's stats remotely via their phone.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter: Range

A range of around 130-150 km is anticipated on the Hero Vida electric scooter. Also, it will come with swappable battery packs, as the company has made a partnership with Bharat Petroleum for setting up battery swapping stations at fuel bunks.

Also read - 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Top 5 things about it - Watch video

Hero Vida Electric Scooter: Price

In all likelihood, the Hero Vida electric scooter will have a price tag of a shade over Rs 1 lakh. Therefore, it will rival the likes of the Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Okinawa Okhi-90 and more. In fact, multiple variants of the scooter are expected to be launched in our market.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter: Development

It should be noted that Hero MotoCorp is making sure that the Vida electric scooter reaches buyers in its finest form. The brand has tested the scooter for more than 200,000 km in varied testing conditions. Also, over 1,006 prototypes of the scooter and child parts have been developed and tested during the course.