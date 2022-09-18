Hero Vida electric scooter launching on October 7, will rival Ather 450X, Ola S1 and more

Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electrics are often confused by the consumers to be the same brand or being operated under the same umbrella. However, it isn’t the case. While Hero Electric and Hero MotoCorp had a legal battle over using the ‘Hero’ trademark, the world’s largest carmaker won the rights to use ‘Hero’ nameplate for its electric two-wheeler business. Now, the company has decided to launch its electric two-wheeler range, which the brand will kickstart with its first-ever electric scooter under the Vida brand on October 7. Hero MotoCorp has filed patent registrations for various names - Vida, Vida MotoCorp, Vida EV, Vida Electric, Vida Scooters and Vida Motorcycles.

The brand could use any of these names for its upcoming electric two-wheeler brand, but the final announcement will happen on October 7. The electric scooter from the Vida brand will sport a funky design with large single-piece side panels. With the available images, we can tell that the masses will have polarising opinions on the scooters’ design. Since not a lot of information is available on the upcoming Hero Vida electric scooter, it’s tough to comment on its specs.

Alongside, the brand is developing new models for the Xpulse range. As more brands are joining the 400 cc adventure touring motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp is also planning to grab a bite of this pie. The company is preparing Hero Xpulse 400, which will sport a fairing on the front, inspired by Dakar Rally motorcycles. The Hero Xpulse 400 will rub shoulders with the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure and more. Also, a 400 cc version of the company’s naked streetfighter - Xtreme, is also under development. The Hero Xtreme 400 will rival the likes of the KTM Duke 390, BMW G310R and more.