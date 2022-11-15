Indian Air force inducts first batch of EVs, flags off Tata Nexon electric SUVs

Green Mobility is one of the top concerns of the Indian government to achieve net zero carbon emissions. In sync with the government's goals, the Indian Air Force inducted the first batch of its electric vehicles on Tuesday. To achieve the goal of green mobility, Tata Nexon EV is the choice of the winged force and is now officially inducted in IAF. The first of the air force's Nexon EVs got flagged off by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on November 15. Furthermore, the pictures of the ceremony were shared on the IAF's official Twitter handle.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, IAF wrote, "In consonance with the Government's initiative towards 'green mobility,' Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the IAF's first batch of Electric Vehicles EV today." They added, "IAF reaffirms its commitment to the National Objective of environment-friendly mobility."

The Indian Air Force is not the first Indian defense force to take a step in that direction. Before this, the Indian army announced its plans in October 2022 to induct a few units of electric vehicles in peace stations. The electric vehicles will include motorbikes, buses, and light vehicles. They also said that the induction will be done in a phased manner.

A number of units will move to EVs, say the officials, with a sufficient infrastructure for charging around 25 percent of their light cars, 38 percent of their buses, and 48 percent of their motorcycles.

"Around 25 percent of light vehicles, 38 percent of buses, and 48 percent of motorcycles of select units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure. Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, Army will equip a few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially", said the Army officials.

Additionally, the army will construct EV charging stations and develop the EV infrastructure to support the ecosystem. According to reports, a hybrid of fast and slow chargers would be created to aid in the construction of infrastructure.