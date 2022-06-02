Kia has managed to strengthen its base with successful launches of models like the Seltos and Sonet. While the Carnival remains a niche product, the Carens is managing to impress a slew of buyers. The automaker has now taken another route to success. It is all-electric and is called EV6. The new electric car of the South Korean automaker - Kia EV6, is launched in the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 49.95 Lakh. It is available in a total of two configurations - FWD and AWD. The Kia EV6 is based on an EV-specific architecture, which aids it with a super-low centre of gravity.

Kia EV6 - Features

The Kia EV6’s skateboard platform also elevates a lot of space on the inside. To upkeep the futuristic design and theme, the EV6 features two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The list is long, and it includes an electric sunroof, ADAS tech, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, connected car tech and more. For the safety of the occupants, it comes with eight airbags, forward collision assist, adaptive cruise control and likes.

Kia EV6 - Design

Design-wise, the Kia EV6 is a looker. The overall silhouette shouts out performance. Elements like the sloping roofline and ducktail spoiler-like effect on the boot lid, together make the EV6 a scintillatingly gorgeous offering. The overall design offers a perfect balance of a crossover and a 4-door coupe, without restricting the practicality.

Kia EV6 - Specs

Moving over to the performance, the RWD variants boast a peak power output of 229 Hp, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. In the AWD guise, the Kia EV6 boasts an increased power output of 325 Hp and 605 Nm of max torque. The battery is a 77.4 kWh unit here and is claimed to provide a range of 528 km. Talking of charging time, the 50 kW charger takes 73 minutes for a 10-80 per cent charge, whereas the more powerful 350 kW charger does the same in just 18 minutes.