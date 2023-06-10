Mahindra CEO Teases BE.05 Electric SUV, Shares Picture Of EV's Interior

Mahindra is set to expand its presence in the electric vehicle market. To do so, the company launched a sub-brand, BE, under which they announced three models, namely BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. At the time of the launch, they teased the first of their models. Since then, the test mules of the electric cars have been spotted testing differently a few times. Even with the test mules, the car's interiors remained a well-kept secret. However, now Mahindra CEO Rajesh Jejurikar shared a picture slightly giving a hint about the interiors of the electric vehicle.

Sharing the picture, Mahindra CEO also said that the leadership team was testing the new car and driving it in Chennai city. The picture in the post depicted the same story. The picture clicked at an event showed a few of the company's officials in and around the new electric SUV. The picture gave a sneak peek into the interiors of the electric SUV. However, the exteriors of the car visible from the side were clad in perfect camouflage.

As expected, the new BE.05 also seems to have a modern design in the cabin and the exterior. Based on the picture, the company seems to be following a minimalistic design approach for the electric SUV. The EV gets a completely digital instrument cluster complemented by a sharp design of the dashboard of the electric SUV.

@rushlane here is more . The Mahindra Automotive Leadership team was driving this in Chennai city and it was incredible https://t.co/xMpdg8Bokj pic.twitter.com/oqBWV9nTRx June 10, 2023

The electric car's cabin is expected to be loaded with multiple features like wireless charging, a premium sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather upholstery, and climate control.

Following a similar pattern, the exterior design also seems to have a minimalistic design with sharp curves and edges. The front will follow the new design language with the C-shaped DRLs with big gaps and headlights right above the bumper. Furthermore, the lack of a grille gives the car a personality that differs it from all other models in India.