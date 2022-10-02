Mahindra Thar imagined as Electric SUV! THIS is how it will look: Watch

Mahindra Thar is one of the best-selling 4x4 SUVs capable of off-roading in its segment. Moreover, the off-roader is arguably one of the most popular SUVs being sold in the Indian market. The sales number of the car tells the story in better words. Currently, it is on sale in the market with ICE powertrains. And considering the ongoing situation, the UV maker seems to have no plans of bringing other powertrains versions of the car. However, some enthusiasts wish to see the Mahindra Thar EV. Hence, using their extensive imagination, Bimble Designs created the digital render showing what the Mahindra Thar would look like in an all-electric form.

The 4x4 off-roader, even in its electric form, looks menacing and ready to take on a tough trail. We say so because the designer has given the Mahindra Thar EV chunky off-roading tyres. And to house those big wheels, there are visible big wheel arches in the SUV. Adding to the feel, they have added seemingly light bull bars with a noticeable edgy design. To get the vibe of an electric SUV, it gets LED lights with integrated DRLs. Furthermore, there are added light bars that give it a different touch.

It also gets a roof-top grille with a hardtop to keep the passengers in the SUV safe. Now, moving to the rear end, the Mahindra Thar EV keeps the essence of the original SUV with rectangular LED headlights. The theme of grey paint with black highlights has continued to the rear end with blacked-out bumpers and other elements.

Though there is not much news about the Mahindra Thar EV, it is ascertained that the Indian automaker is bringing its A-game to the electric SUV market. The UV maker has recently launched the Mahindra XUV300 EV and plans on launching multiple more electric SUVs in India. One of those upcoming launches is supposed to be an electric SUV based on the Mahindra XUV700, and who knows, someday, the Mahindra Thar EV might even be a reality.