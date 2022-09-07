The Indian UV giant is all set and prepared to take veils off the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV in the Indian market tomorrow. This will be the company’s first-ever electric SUV, and a slew of others will soon follow its path. The Mahindra XUV400 will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV in our market. The company has been sharing teasers of its first-ever electric SUV, which give a hint of its design and other key elements. Not a lot is known about the upcoming Mahindra XUV400, but here’s everything about it that has been revealed so far.

Yes, the Mahindra XUV400 is confirmed to get its styling cues from the XUV300. However, it will be a longer car than the XUV300 with a larger rear overhang. The nose will don a closed front grille, along with twin-whiskers for the LED DRLs. A set of new alloy wheels will do the duty here, while the rear fascia will be a completely revised one.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV - Interior

A different colour palette for the interior is expected on the Mahindra XUV400, in comparison to the XUV300. Besides, it may offer increased features on the inside. Expect Mahindra’s first-ever electric SUV to come with the ADAS safety tech, along with the company’s new AdrenoX connected car tech. With increased length, the boot space will be a practical affair here.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV - Specifications

A high-voltage setup will be used on the Mahindra XUV400, and it is expected to be sold with a 150 PS electric motor that will sit under the bonnet. Moreover, the battery pack will offer a claimed driving range of around 350-400 km, while the car is likely to be capable of being charged with a 50 kW charger.

Also read - Top 5 best-selling SUVs in India - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and more

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV - Price & Launch Date

As of now, Mahindra is tight-lipped about the XUV400’s launch date. Rumours have that the company could announce the pricing tomorrow itself, and it may start from around Rs 14 lakh onwards and might top out at Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.