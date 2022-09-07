Indian roads are now infested with SUVs of different sizes, shapes, and seating capacities. The demand for this bodystyle is so high in the Indian market that carmakers are now launching multiple products in the same price bracket to encash even the tiniest of the customer base. Also, compact SUVs and mid-size SUVs have upped the ante in terms of practicality and consumer demand. Well, we have curated a list to reveal the top 5 highest-selling SUVs in the country for the month of August. The list includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon, but a slight change in the order has been observed this month.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

With the introduction of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the nameplate has now managed to become the highest-selling SUV in the country. In fact, with the Brezza being the third highest-selling car in the country, the top 3 best-selling cars in the country are from Maruti Suzuki itself. The Brezza posted sales of 15,193 units last month, thereby posting a YoY growth of 18 per cent.

The Tata Nexon has moved down to become the second highest-selling SUV in the country with sales of 15,085 units. The indigenous compact SUV recorded a YoY growth of 51 per cent for last month. Also, the brand has recently launched a Jet Edition of the SUV in the country, which comes with a new dual-tone paint scheme with revamped interior theme.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is undoubtedly the highest-selling model of the South Korean brand in the Indian market. It is loved for its styling, interior space, feature list, and multiple engine-gearbox combinations. The Creta recorded sales of 12,577 units in August this year. However, the YoY growth stood at zero per cent, as the brand retailed roughly the same amount of Cretas in the market last year.

Tata Punch

A total of 12,0006 units of the Tata Punch were sold in the country last month. The Punch is a consistent seller, and it continues to put Tata Motors against Hyundai for the second place in the Indian market. The SUV is on sale with a 1.2L NA petrol motor that can be paired to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT.

The Hyundai Venue has recently received a mid-cycle update, and it seems to be working well for the compact SUV as it takes the position as the 5th highest-selling SUV in the country with sales of 11,240 units in the month of August this year. Consequently, the Hyundai Venue posted a YoY hike of 34 per cent. Also, a spruced-up version of the SUV has been just launched in the country called the Hyundai Venue N Line, which is further expected to bring numbers to the tally.