Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition Unveiled in India Ahead of Hyderabad E-Prix

Mahindra unveiled the Mahindra XUV400 EV Formula Edition on Thursday along with the launch of its Gen3 Formula E race car at the ongoing season 9 of the Formula E Championship, the world's first all-electric street racing series, during a grand event, here. The livery design of the Gen3 car was a joint effort between the Mahindra Formula E and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E.) teams.

The unique livery that is inspired by the company's Formula E car gives the special edition XUV400 some cosmetic upgrades. The unique electric SUV has a Mahindra Racing insignia on the seat headrests in addition to copper and red exterior details.

Either a 34.5 kWh battery pack, which offers a 375 km driving range on a single full charge, or a bigger 39.4 kWh unit, which offers a 456 km driving range, are available for the Mahindra XUV400. Nevertheless, the front-mounted electric motor in both models is the same and has a maximum output of 310 Nm and 150 PS. Currently, the XUV400 costs between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Talking about the Mahindra in Formula E tournament, the team consists of seasoned and accomplished drivers including Lucas Di Grassi who became the FIA Formula E Champion in 2016-2017 and has achieved three overall podiums at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and won the Macau Grand Prix in 2005. Oliver Rowland is an established and respected single-seater champion and Formula E race winner. The 29-year-old British driver joined the Mahindra Racing outfit for Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, a media release said.

Mahindra Racing has also recently onboarded Jehan Daruvala, a young and accomplished racer, as the reserve driver, who is a protege of the Force India F1 team after being one of three winners of a `One in a Billion hunt` organised by the team in 2011.

With IANS Inputs