Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 bags 300 orders in just 2 weeks: Only luxury EV to achieve this feat

A couple of weeks back, Mercedes-Benz India introduced its flagship electric sedan in the country - EQS 580. Well, the electric sedan is launched in the Indian market as a made-in-India offering, as the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be locally produced in the country at the company's Chakan-based facility. In fact, the sedan has already received 300 bookings - making it the fastest luxury SUV to these numbers. Moreover, the brand has registered sales of 11,469 units so far this year. This number is higher than the total units sold by Mercedes-Benz in India last year.

Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic has a lower price tag than the S-Class. Priced at Rs 1.55 Crore (ex-showroom), the EQS 580 4 Matic makes for a capable substitute to ICE full-size luxury saloons. Thanks to lower taxes on EVs, the sedan enjoys a lesser price tag than the S-Class. On EVs, only 5 per cent GST is levied, whereas on ICE cars it goes up to 28 per cent. Furthermore, the local assembly helps the brand to price the EQS rather competitively.

Talking of EQS’s capabilities - it has a claimed range of 857 km on a full charge, which is higher than all other electric cars that are on sale in the country today. The EQS is on sale with a large 107.8 kWh battery pack. Also, it boasts a peak power output of 385 kW of power and 885 nm of torque. Well, these numbers help the EQS with a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is also the slipperiest car in the world with an aerodynamic drag coefficient of just 0.20. Talking of dimensions, it measures 5216 mm in length, 3210 mm in wheelbase, 1926 mm wide, and 1512 mm tall.