MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology with 75 connected features and more, details here

The new ZS EV from MG Motor India is going to feature the i-SMART system with over 75 connected car features subscriptions and on-demand in-car services that are aimed at improving utility and entertainment in the car. Besides JIO, Park+, MapMyIndia, and Shortpedia, the vehicle will also offer a variety of other services and subscriptions.

The MapMyIndia's advanced 4D maps, driver can receive live traffic updates and navigation while Park+ allows them to pre-book and prepay parking slots before they arrive at their destinations. Besides the streaming music and podcast service of JioSaavn, it will also be able to read and listen to the latest news in English and Hindi with Shortpedia.

With Bluetooth keys, drivers can now drive without a physical key, while the i-SMART app can unlock doors and control air conditioning remotely. Also, the i-SMART app can be used as an in-car remote for controlling the AC and Audio, as well as sharing location information. Furthermore, the app is available for Android & Apple watch users, providing a wide range of connectivity options.

In addition to the VR system, the new ZS EV offers 100+ commands (including 35 Hinglish commands) to control the sunroof, AC, music, navigation, as well as other features. The MG ZS EV also comes with a theme store for the Headunit and customizable lock screen wallpaper.

MG Pulse has a 24/7 support and peace of mind hub. The updated 2022 ZS EV is likely to cost between Rs 22 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the Hyundai Kona EV.

