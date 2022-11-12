Myanmar takes BIG step to encourage electric vehicle usage, adjusts EV tariffs to...

Electric vehicles are the future of mobility for sure, and governments across the globe have been aiming to promote electric vehicles to achieve zero emissions in their respective countries. From introducing electric public transport for commuting to adding electric vehicles to their car fleet, they are taking every possible step to encourage buyers to buy electric vehicles. However, Myanmar takes a BIG step to encourage EV usage in the country. Myanmar imposed zero tariffs on electric vehicle imports, the state-run media cited the Ministry of Planning and Finance. The move is aimed at encouraging the use of EVs in the country and developing the EVs industry and related businesses.

According to the Ministry, the customs tariffs on Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) imported under Completely Built-Up, Completely Knocked Down and Semi-Knocked Down was to be reduced to zero until March 31, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The zero-tariff treatment on the electric cars was granted with approvals from the Union Government, the Ministry said in a statement. The zero-tariff granted BEVs included road tractors, passenger vehicles, trucks, three-wheeler vehicles, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, ambulances, prison vans, and hearses, it added.

The accessories and spare parts for BEVs, approved by the Ministry of Electric Power and the Ministry of Industry, were also to be granted zero-tariff treatment, the statement said.

More foreign EV companies were coming and introducing their brands to the Myanmar market, as the country was encouraging the use of electric vehicles, according to the media report.

The Ministry of Electric Power said in a statement dated August 31 that it will implement a pilot project constructing five EV charging stations along the Yangon-Mandalay expressway. Country may take more measures to promote EVs.

(With inputs from IANS)