NoBroker, ElectricPe to install 100k EV charging stations in residential areas

NoBroker has teamed up with ElectricPe, an EV charging network, to install 100,000 electric charging points in residential neighbourhoods. Through the NoBrokerHood app, vehicle owners will be able to scan and pay their bills instantaneously or have the payment added to their electricity bill.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation software that provides EV users with a one-stop for finding charging stations while also tracking real-time usage and with a secure network. ElectricPe will have access to NobrokerHood locations across India as a result of this partnership.

India is expected to have over 5 million public charging stations across the country, with multiple players working to address range anxiety by enhancing the density of charging points.

The alliance will see charging stations set up across NoBroker residential welfare societies (societies that have onboarded the NoBrokerHood society app), including apartments, gated communities, and standalone buildings, making it more convenient for consumers to access EV charging in their vicinity.

Residents will be able to see available EV charging options within the ElectricPe app, book slots to charge their EVs, and also pay as per usage. Residents will also have the opportunity to request a charging station to be set up in their private parking lots after their RWA's approval.

“Electric vehicles will soon be the new normal given the environmental concerns and government push. However, the lack of availability of charging points has been a major hurdle for vehicle owners to take the leap. We are excited to partner with ElectricPe to provide our customers with easy access to charging points. Through this partnership, ElectricPe charging points will be provided to residents and visitors, giving a boost to clean, affordable, and smart electric mobility. All this at the click of a button!” said Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder & CBO, NoBroker.

