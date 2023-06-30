Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Deliveries To Commence In July, Gets 187 Km Range

Homegrown EV brand Oben Electric is set to start the delivery of its performance electric motorcycle - Oben Rorr, in the first week of July, 2023. Oben Electric recently opened its first experience center in HSR Layout, Bangalore and has a distribution network in major Indian cities and plans to meet the demand of 21,000 preorders by scaling up their manufacturing capacity. Oben Electric’s Oben Rorr electric motorcycle stands out with its in-house design, development, and localization efforts, backed by 21 patents and 95% component-level localization. It proudly meets the latest Indian government regulations and safety standards for electric vehicles and batteries (AIS 156 amendment III phase II).

The Oben Rorr boasts a 10 kW IPMSM motor developed in-house that enables impressive acceleration (0-40 kmph in 3 seconds) and a top speed of 100 kmph. It also sets a benchmark with a certified range of 187 km (IDC), the highest among electric two-wheelers in India. It also boasts of a first-in-segment LFP (Lithium Ferrous Phosphorous) cell technology-based battery pack, designed and developed in-house, which provides two times (2x) longer battery life and 50% higher heat resistance, making it the safest electric two-wheeler in India. The Oben Rorr’s 4.4 kWh battery can be fully charged at home in just 120 minutes (2 hours).

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Oben Electric, expressed her excitement about rolling out their electric motorcycle and welcoming the first set of customers of Oben Rorr. We are delighted that our customers have shown trust in the product and created a high demand. Oben Electric is committed to provide the segment’s best in class products to its customers.



Also, Oben Electric recently raised INR 40 Crores in an extended pre-series A round for increasing their production capacity to 100,000 units per year at their 3.5-acre manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and meet their working capital requirements for distribution expansion.