Meet India's First Maruti Suzuki Jimny With ARB Bullbar, Oldman Emu Suspension Upgrade: WATCH

Boxy SUVs with solid axles and impeccable off-road capabilities are almost everyone’s favourite. For this very reason, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is buzzing inside enthusiasts’ minds. After all, all of us have seen the international-spec model with ARB winch-compatible bumper, looking brute. Also, the Old Man Emu suspension is praised widely by the Jimny owners across the globe. Owners in India are not running behind in the race, as we now have an India-spec Jimny dolled up with an ARB winch-compatible bumper and Old Man Emu suspension. The SUV also gets the top rack, along with chunky MT tyres.

We came across this modified example via the YouTube channel of Swastik Fabs, a known name among off-road enthusiasts for their customisation business. In the clip, the Jimny can be seen undergoing the transformation exercise, and it comes out as a bold-looking car. Also, the new bumper gives the Jimny an increased approach angle and more clearance.

The suspension upgrade also helps in extra ground clearance. Talking of the roof rack, it will come in handy in tieing down some luggage or jerry cans on the top, without compromising on the boot space. Overall, this is a very practical setup for those planning to take up an overland expedition with their possessions.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny Modified With Aftermarket Exhaust Sounds Peppy: Watch

Talking of mechanical specifications, the Jimny is being offered a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated power plant. Also, it comes with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. The Jimny further gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a low-ratio transfer case.

Based on a ladder-frame chassis, the Jimny uses solid axles on both ends with coil springs. There are no mechanical differential lockers on offer, but it gets brake-locking axles. As for the prices, the Jimny retails from Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom), and it gets a total of 4 trims, namely Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha AT, and Alpha MT.