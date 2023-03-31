Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh, Gets 7-Inch Android Display

Odysse Vader electric motorbike has been launched in India priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom). The Odysse Vader is the first motorcycle in India with a 7-inch Android display, Bluetooth connectivity, and app control. The Odysse EV App for Android is what powers the Vader motorbike, and the EV boasts a claimed 125 km of range in Eco mode.

Odysse Vader is powered by the newly introduced Odysse EV App. This app comes with connectivity features such as Bike Locator, Geo fence, Immobilization, Anti-theft, track & trace, and Low battery Alert among many others. The electric motorbike comes with several exciting new features, and new engine technologies and is available in five new colours including Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green, and Misty Grey.

Also read: Fujiyama Launches 5 New Electric Scooters In India With Prices Starting At Rs 49,499

Odysse Vader is powered by a 3000 Watts electric motor that has a top speed of 85 kmph. With a kerb weight of 128 kgs, the electric bike features a combi braking system (CBS),240mm disc brake at the front, and 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included an IP67 AIS 156 approved Lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours.

Odysse Vader electric motorbike features a 7-inch Android display, Google Maps navigation, 18 litres of storage space, OTA update, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple color options - making it one of the most comprehensive e-bike packages available today.

The electric bike is offering a 3 years warranty on the battery, and 3 years warranty on the powertrain. Odysse Vader will be available for booking Online and across the company’s dealership network of 68 outlets at a booking amount of Rs 999. The deliveries of Odysse Vader will commence in July this year.