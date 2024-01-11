Raptee Energy Showcases High-Voltage Electric Motorcycle At Global Investors Meet 2024: Check Details

Raptee Energy, an innovative EV startup, stole the spotlight at the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Tamil Nadu on the 7th & 8th of Jan’24, where it showcased the first transparent look of its upcoming electric motorcycle. The Global Investors meet was inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin. The electric motorcycle, set to be launched in April 2024, promises a thrilling experience for riders with its high-voltage drivetrain and cutting-edge technology.

GIM attracted the creme-de-la-creme of Tamil Nadu-based startups and global investors keen to invest in the emerging tech and EV landscape of the State. With participants hailing from 30 nations, the event has positioned the state as a hub with robust infrastructure for Industries, Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing and microchip production, garnering considerable attention.

Raptee Energy Electric Motorcycle: Specs & Range

Raptee's electric motorcycle boasts a powerful drivetrain, enabling a top speed of 135 kilometres per hour and an impressive real-world range of 150 kilometres on a single charge. Recharging is hassle-free at any CCS2 charging station, taking just 45 minutes to reach 80% capacity or 40 kms in 15 minutes charging. With a rapid acceleration of 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds, this vehicle leaves traditional gas-powered counterparts behind.

Raptee Energy Electric Motorcycle: Launch Timeline

Apart from stunning torque and consistent top speed, Raptee’s streamlined silhouette is designed to deliver a stunning and often surprising level of performance. R&D has successfully delivered the first production-ready model, and a full-fledged launch is slated for April 2024.

Raptee Energy Production Plan

The Company has already set up its first factory in Chennai spanning 4 acres, with a proposed investment of Rs 85 crore investment. The facility, featuring a cutting-edge R&D center, will produce up to 1 lakh units annually, serving as Raptee's main production hub for the next 24 months, employing 470 individuals for manufacturing and design innovation, including a dedicated battery pack assembly line.