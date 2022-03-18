हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23: State government to procure 500 electric buses

Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly, he said: "Under the 'Climate-Friendly Modernisation of Buses in Major Cities of Tamil Nadu' Project being implemented with KfW assistance, 2,213 BS-VI new diesel buses and 500 new electric buses will be procured."

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23: State government to procure 500 electric buses
Image for representation

To improve mobility in the state and provide public transportation with KfW help, the Tamil Nadu government will purchase 500 new electric buses and 2,213 diesel-powered buses in the coming fiscal year, according to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

He said owing to the free bus service for women in the state, the share of women passengers has increased from 40 per cent to 61 per cent.

He said owing to the free bus service for women in the state, the share of women passengers has increased from 40 per cent to 61 per cent.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV receives a price hike of Rs 25,000; check new prices here

"The scheme has had a huge impact on the socio-economic status of women. In the budget, Rs 1,520 crore will be provided as subsidies towards free bus travel for women, Rs 928 crore as subsidy for student concession in bus fare and Rs 1,300 crore as diesel subsidy" Rajan said.

With inputs from IANS

