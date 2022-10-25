Skoda Enyaq RS iV breaks cover with 'Mamba Green' paint scheme: Range, design, features & more

Electric vehicles are said to be the new normal, and therefore, more of them are breaking covers in 2022. The most recent one comes from Czech Republic. It is the 2022 Skoda Enyaq RS iV. The electric SUV gets a host of features and design elements to discuss, but in simple words, it is a blend of the subtle Enyaq iV 80X and the rather ravishing Enyaq Coupe RS iV. That being said, it gets the same powertrain as the Coupe RS version with the bodyshell of the standard Enyaq. Hence, the styling remains familiar to a large extent, but it is spicy as well.

With the RS-exclusive Mamba Green paint scheme, the Enyaq RS iV gets a slender-looking nose, as Skoda has used an RS-spec bumper with sharper creases. Moreover, the Crystal Face radiator grille lights up, and it is flanked by slim matrix LED headlamps. Around the size, it uses aero wheels that can be had in either 20 inches or 21 inches. The tailgate is flat like the regular Enyaq iV and dons slender-looking LED tail lamps, which also feature dynamic-swipe for blinkers. Around the lower portion of the bumper, a glossy black diffuser is also fitted.

Skoda Enyaq RS iV: Range & performance

By boasting a low aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.265, the Skoda Enyaq RS iV has enough performance on offer. The top speed is electronically governed at 180 kmph, while the 0-100 kmph spring takes only 6.5 seconds. The powertrain comprises an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a dual-motor setup, which belts out a combined output of 295 horsepower and 460 Nm. The range on this electric SUV isn’t a compromised affair either - it stands at 500 km (WLTP).

Skoda Enyaq RS iV: Interior

Talking interior, a suede finish for the feature-loaded cabin is used, along with a carbon effect for the trim pieces. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel is RS-spec as well like the sports seats with integrated headrests. Upholstery uses black theme with contrasting green stitching and piping. In terms of features, the electric SUV comes loaded with driving modes, up to nine airbags, a large touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car tech and more.