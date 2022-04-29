WATCH: Ola S1 Pro owner explains why he set his Electric scooter on fire

A few days back, we reported the incident of a man setting his Ola S1 Pro on fire in Tamil Nadu. Following the incident, a video of the owner has surfaced in which the man can be seen explaining his problems with the scooter and the reason why he is so frustrated with Ola Electric. In the video, the man has explained the reasons in English while standing at the site of the incident.

In the video, the owner Prithvi Raj, can be seen saying that he set his scooter on fire because he was frustrated with the performance of the electric scooter regarding the range and the customer service of the EV makers.

Scooter purchased in early Jan 2022, by end of Jan, owner says he noticed build quality issues etc. Ola did not facilitate vehicle regn.Vehicle was purchased in Jan in ambur #TamilNadu In April, Ola facilitated regn in Gudiyatham town, 100+kms away from ambur (to &fro) pic.twitter.com/60xpbAiFQQ — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 27, 2022

Prithvi further says that the scooter was purchased by him in January. Following the purchase, Ola did not make the registration procedure any easier. Ola confirmed in April that the registration will take place in Gudiatham town, which is more than 100 kilometres from his house in Ambur.

When he arrived at the registration office, he has turned away due to jurisdictional concerns. The scooter broke down on the way home from the office, leaving him stranded. When he phoned Ola customer service, they assured him that he would receive assistance but that it would take seven to eight hours.

Also read: Tata Motors aims to build 80,000 electric vehicles in next one year

Agitated with the response, taking matters into his own hands Prithvi got gasoline with the help of his friends and used it to set the electric scooter on fire.

Further in the video, Prithvi claims he has no regrets about losing Rs 1.5 lakh, but he does not want people to be duped by this offer. He also claims that he wanted to send a strong message to Ola Electric's founder, Bhavish Agarwal.

Live TV

#mute