Tata Motors, India's homegrown automaker and also the highest-selling EV maker in India has launched the new Nexon EV MAX at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric vehicle now gets 437 km battery range with a bigger battery pack rated at 40.5 kWh. This makes the Tata Nexon EV MAX only India-made vehicle with over 400 km of battery range.

The battery pack is 33% larger than the Tata Nexon EV's 30.2 kWh unit, that helps the SUV achieve 312 km (ARAI-certified) range on a single charge. Next in the line is the Tata Tigor EV with a similar 306 km electric range. No other Indian automaker is making electric cars apart from Tata Motors right now.

Apart from Tata Motors, MG ZS EV is being sold in India with 461 km electric range, while the Hyundai Kona EV gets 452 km of driving range. Both the cars are being offered in India through the CKD route and are not completely made-in-India.

It is to be noted that the new electric SUV Nexon EV MAX will be sold alongside the existing model - the Nexon EV - which happens to be the best-selling electric car in India. The new Nexon EV MAX is powered by Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux.

The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds.

The Tata Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. The Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Tata Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. This will help in attaining deeper drive analytics and diagnostics. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

