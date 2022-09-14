NewsElectric Vehicles
TESLA

Tesla installs 4,000 EV supercharger stations globally, grows 34 percent YoY

Elon Musk-led EV giant Tesla installs 4,000 supercharger stations globally to provide ease to Tesla buyers, grows 34 percent year-on-year, reports IANS. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tesla installs 4,000 EV supercharger stations globally, grows 34 percent YoY

The electric vehicle leading giant, Tesla has installed nearly 4,000 supercharger stations globally to help Tesla buyers get easy access to charging stations. The Elon Musk-led EV giant is growing 34 percent year on year. According to data compiled by Finbold, Tesla had 3,971 supercharger stations globally, recording a growth of 33.88 percent from the 2,966 recorded during a similar period in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, the Tesla stations stood at 3,724, representing a growth of 7.13 percent from the previous quarter. In total, during Q3 2021, the company had installed 3,254 stations globally.

Elsewhere, Tesla also witnessed a spike in the number of supercharger connectors, which stood at 36,165 during Q2 2022, representing a YoY growth of 34.44 percent. During the first quarter of 2022, the connectors stood at 33,657, growing 6.85 percent from 31,498 in Q4 2021. Tesla managed to record growth in the supercharger segment despite operating in a period marred by the economic effects emanating from the pandemic.

"Interestingly, Tesla has managed to record supercharger growth despite facing challenges mainly from the chip shortage. Notably, in recent years, charging infrastructure companies raised concerns due to chip shortage factors derailing the momentum of rolling out public charging options," according to the Finbold report.

Also read: Ferrari Purosangue unveiled as brand’s first sports SUV, to rival Lamborghini Urus

Overall, Tesla is likely to accelerate the installation of supercharger stations as the company adopts innovative technologies to reach more locations. Tesla still faces rising competition as more EV makers continue unveiling new products.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live Tv

TeslaElon MuskEV charging stationsTesla charging stationsElectric vehicles

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!