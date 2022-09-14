Tesla installs 4,000 EV supercharger stations globally, grows 34 percent YoY

The electric vehicle leading giant, Tesla has installed nearly 4,000 supercharger stations globally to help Tesla buyers get easy access to charging stations. The Elon Musk-led EV giant is growing 34 percent year on year. According to data compiled by Finbold, Tesla had 3,971 supercharger stations globally, recording a growth of 33.88 percent from the 2,966 recorded during a similar period in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, the Tesla stations stood at 3,724, representing a growth of 7.13 percent from the previous quarter. In total, during Q3 2021, the company had installed 3,254 stations globally.

Elsewhere, Tesla also witnessed a spike in the number of supercharger connectors, which stood at 36,165 during Q2 2022, representing a YoY growth of 34.44 percent. During the first quarter of 2022, the connectors stood at 33,657, growing 6.85 percent from 31,498 in Q4 2021. Tesla managed to record growth in the supercharger segment despite operating in a period marred by the economic effects emanating from the pandemic.

"Interestingly, Tesla has managed to record supercharger growth despite facing challenges mainly from the chip shortage. Notably, in recent years, charging infrastructure companies raised concerns due to chip shortage factors derailing the momentum of rolling out public charging options," according to the Finbold report.

Overall, Tesla is likely to accelerate the installation of supercharger stations as the company adopts innovative technologies to reach more locations. Tesla still faces rising competition as more EV makers continue unveiling new products.

(With inputs from IANS)