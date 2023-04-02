Tesla Recalls Electric Semi-Trucks Months After Launch Over 'Rollaway' Risk

Elon Musk-led Tesla has issued a recall for the Tesla semi-truck only a few months after it was introduced. The recall has been issued to rectify a potential rollaway risk associated with a failed emergency brake. According to recall files published on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, 35 lorry trucks were involved. The lorry trucks were first delivered in December by the electric vehicle manufacturer.

In February this year, US-based automobile company Bendix, the truck`s supplier, discovered a flaw in the electronic parking brake valve module. The flaw exposed drivers to "rollaway" incidents, increasing the chance of a crash.

According to a recall notice, the defective modules may "fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated" leaving drivers unaware their semi trucks could roll away, said the report. However, the parking brake component defect did not cause a crash or any harm, the report added.

In filings on the NHTSA site, Tesla said it will "replace the parking brake valve module with a revised part with improved internals that prevent air leakage and allow the driver to engage and disengage parking brakes". Last year, Tesla recalled more than 3,21,000 vehicles for a software glitch. The recall covered certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.

With IANS Inputs