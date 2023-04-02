topStoriesenglish2590523
NewsElectric Vehicles
TESLA

Tesla Recalls Electric Semi-Trucks Months After Launch Over 'Rollaway' Risk

In February this year, US-based automobile company Bendix, the truck`s supplier, discovered a flaw in the electronic parking brake valve module after 'rollaway 'incidents'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tesla Recalls Electric Semi-Trucks Months After Launch Over 'Rollaway' Risk

Elon Musk-led Tesla has issued a recall for the Tesla semi-truck only a few months after it was introduced. The recall has been issued to rectify a potential rollaway risk associated with a failed emergency brake. According to recall files published on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, 35 lorry trucks were involved. The lorry trucks were first delivered in December by the electric vehicle manufacturer.

In February this year, US-based automobile company Bendix, the truck`s supplier, discovered a flaw in the electronic parking brake valve module. The flaw exposed drivers to "rollaway" incidents, increasing the chance of a crash.

Also read: Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh, Gets 7-Inch Android Display

According to a recall notice, the defective modules may "fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated" leaving drivers unaware their semi trucks could roll away, said the report. However, the parking brake component defect did not cause a crash or any harm, the report added.

In filings on the NHTSA site, Tesla said it will "replace the parking brake valve module with a revised part with improved internals that prevent air leakage and allow the driver to engage and disengage parking brakes". Last year, Tesla recalled more than 3,21,000 vehicles for a software glitch. The recall covered certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.

With IANS Inputs

Live Tv

TeslaSemi TruckSemi Tuck Recallelectric vehicle

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?