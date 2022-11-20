Tesla recalls over 3,00,000 EVs including Model Y vehicles due to THIS reason

After recalling over 40,000 electric vehicles, Tesla is now recalling over 3,00,000 vehicles in the United States due to another glitch. This glitch is reported to be a software glitch that can make tail lights go off intermittently, which has increased the risk of collision. Elon Musk-led Tesla stated in documents posted Saturday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or both tail lights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Brake lamps, backup lamps, and turn signal lamps are not affected by the software problem, the EV giant stated. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to potentially 321,628 vehicles.

The automaker said it is releasing an online software update that will fix the problem. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to potentially 321,628 vehicles.

Tesla became aware of the problem last month after receiving complaints, primarily from customers outside the US, that their vehicle tail lamps were not illuminating. The company completed an investigation into the problem earlier this month.

Owners will be notified by the letter starting January 14. The company says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting November 6. As of November 14, Tesla had received three warranty claims due to the problem, but was not aware of any related crashes or injuries related to the glitch, according to the documents.

Earlier in October, the EV maker announced to recall of over 24,000 Tesla Model 3 electric cars, which we built between 2017-2022. The electric carmaker has revealed that the rear left seat belt buckle and the centre seat belt anchor could be faulty in these cars, due to an improper reassembly of these components. The previous visit to service centres is said to be the reason for the cause of this issue.

(With inputs from AP)