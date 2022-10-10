Top 5 electric scooter to buy in India: Hero Vida V1, Ola S1, TVS iQube & more

A couple of years back, a paradigm shift in the Indian automotive industry was expected in the form of a transition from ICE vehicles to EVs. The shift is finally happening now and the appetite shown by Indian buyers for electric two-wheelers is relatively higher than that for electric cars. After all, two-wheelers find more buyers by being affordable. Well, the Indian market currently has a lot of electric scooters on sale. While some of them are developed from scratch, specifically for the Indian market’s requirement, the remaining ones are cheap kits imported from China and sold in India with different brand badges. To ease it out for you readers, here’s a list of the top 5 electric scooters to buy in India.

The newest entry into the Indian electric scooter market is the Hero Vida V1. The electric scooter comes in two variants - Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. Both of these versions feature a top speed of 80 kmph, while it can charge at a pace of 1.2 km/min. Talking of prices, the Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, while the Vida V1 Pro has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.59 lakh.

The Ola S1 is an electric scooter, which managed to grab a lot of attention for itself. However, it did so for both good and bad reasons. This electric scooter is available in two forms - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The latter is currently available with a flat discount of Rs 10,000, making its final price come down to Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, interesting financing options are also available for the scooter.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is currently on sale in its 3rd-gen rendition. The electric scooter gets a claimed range of 146 km, while as per the brand itself, true range comes down to around 105 km. Moreover, the scooter can do 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Also, it has a top speed of 80 kmph. The Ather 450X electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh, while its cheaper variant - Ather 450 Plus retails for Rs 1.34 lakh.

In the electric scooter space, the TVS iQube is one of the most potent offerings, in terms of after-sales service, if nothing else. It comes in two variants - iQube and iQube S. While the former is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh, the latter is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh. The iQube has a top speed of 82 kmph, whereas its claimed range stands at 145 km.

Simple One

Taking the last position on this list of top 5 electric scooters in the Indian market is the Simple One. In fact, it is simple to understand why this electric scooter is a part of this list. Well, it has a claimed range of 236 km, along with a top speed of 105 kmph. The Simple One can do 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. The electric scooter is priced from Rs 1.10 lakh onwards.