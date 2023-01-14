Top 5 electric vehicles showcased at Auto Expo 2023; Tata Harrier EV, Maruti Suzuki EVX and more

Automakers all over the world have begun their transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles. Something similar is going on in the Indian market as well. The effects of this transition are also visible at the Auto Expo 2023, with all the major brands showcasing EVs and their future concept models. To name a few, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Tata Motors, and others have showcased models that have either been launched or are displayed as concept vehicles. Here we have compiled a list of the top 5 electric vehicles showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki EVX

Starting the list with the Maruti Suzuki EVX, which is also one of the starting models showcased by the company on the first day. The new car, considering its size, is expected to be an electric SUV. Right now, the vehicle has been displayed as a concept EV but is expected to enter production by 2023. It will use a 60 kWh battery pack to offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge once released in production spec.

Also read: Electric vehicles to replace ICE models in India soon? EVs at Auto Expo 2023 hint of future transition: Report

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors surprised the audience with the unveiling of the Tata Harrier EV. The new electric vehicle is the electric version of the SUV already on sale in India and comes with major changes in design as EV. The company aims to get the electric SUV in the market by 2023. However, the company has not yet revealed any facts related to the powertrain of the SUV, but it is anticipated that the model will be based on Tata's Gen 2 EV architecture.

The South Korean automaker created a lot of buzz at the Auto Expo 2023 with the launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the presence of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The electric car was launched in the Indian market for a starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. The car is based on the E-GMP platform of the company and uses a 72.6 kWh battery pack to give an ARAI-certified range of 631 km.

Build Your Dreams is working on expanding its presence in the Indian market. For the same goal, the brand unveiled the BYD Seal in India as a luxury electric vehicle. For the electric car 82.5 kWh battery pack is an option in addition to the 61.4 kWh battery pack. While the latter can travel 700 miles, the former has a range of only 550 km. In 3.8 seconds, the automobile can accelerate from 0 to 100 mph.

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia has showcased the Kia EV9 concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric SUV comes with a futuristic design size is 77.4 kWh. The battery pack is bigger than the Kia EV6's in comparison. The SUV should have a range of roughly 540 kilometres thanks to the battery pack. The platform will be powered by an electrical system with an 800V voltage and a 350 kW charge capacity.