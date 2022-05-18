TVS Motor Company has launched its latest electric scooter iQube with a battery range of 140 km on a single charge. The city-based company said it has unveiled three variants of the electric scooter: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST in 11 colours and three charging options. The variants -- TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are available at a price of Rs 98,564 and Rs 1,08,690 respectively, while the top-end variant TVS iQube ST's price and booking would be announced later.

The TVS iQube series have a seven-inch touchscreen, voice assists, iQube Alexa skill set, music player, fast charging with plug and play, and Bluetooth connectivity among others. TVS iQube and iQube S bookings are available on the website and also at company dealerships in 33 cities. The top-end variant TVS iQube ST would be available for pre-booking and the company would announce the booking and delivery time soon, it said.

"The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment to offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience", TVS Motor Company managing director Sudarshan Venu said.

Also read: Ola electric scooter crosses 200km range, owner to get new S1 Pro from CEO Bhavish Aggarwal as gift

"TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than 10 years now and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience. TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings", he said. TVS Motor senior vice president - future mobility, Manu Saxena said the new TVS iQube series packs a higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and user interface options.

"Additionally, it is loaded with the new age connected features, applications, and connected on-device experience. We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive Research and Development and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor's quality promise", he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute