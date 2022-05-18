After numerous breakdown incidences, battery fire and software bugs, it seems like Ola Electric has finally got something to be happy about. An Ola S1 Pro owner took on to Twitter to share his good experience with the India’s best selling electric scooter. On his social media post, the scooter owner Karthik mentioned that he has crossed 202 km range on a single charge.

Karthik shared some photographs of the feat he achieved and as seen on the instrument display of the Ola S1 Pro, he rode the scooter for 202 km with an average speed of 27 kmph while reaching a top speed of 48 kmph. Karthik also said that he used the scooter in the ECO mode and rode it through traffic and the highway.

Karthik you’re a revolutionary in every sense of the word! You've broken records (incl ICE 2ws) by getting 200km range in a single charge on the Ola S1. As promised, there's a free Gerua S1 Pro waiting for you Petrol 2Ws are going to be history soon!#EndICEage https://t.co/GpqSs81xWf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 16, 2022

An ecstatic Bhavish Agarwal, CEO, Ola Electric shared Karthik’s Twitter post and said, “Karthik you’re a revolutionary in every sense of the word! You've broken records (incl ICE 2ws) by getting 200km range in a single charge on the Ola S1.”

The biggest surprise came when Bhavish stated that he will gifting an Ola S1 Pro in the new Gerua colour to Karthik. “As promised, there's a free Gerua S1 Pro waiting for you,” said Bhavish. “Petrol 2Ws are going to be history soon!” he further added.

Karthik’s scooter was running on the upgraded OS 2.0 software, which is currently in the beta stage and is released to selected owners. In the new OS, features like mobile connectivity, navigation system and a new ECO mode has been added. Ola Electric will release the final version of the software to the customers in the coming weeks.

Ola Electric is currently the best-selling electric two-wheeler maker in India. In April 2022, Ola Electric sold 12,683 units of its S1 Pro scooter across India, outnumbering Hero Electric as the number 1 EV maker in the country.

