TVS To Deliver 1,000 Units Of iQube Electric Scooter In 10 Days In 10 Cities

TVS iQube appears to be a sought-after purchase in the electric scooter space. After all, it comes from an OEM, which is known for setting benchmarks for riding performance and durability. Further strengthening its commitment towards transforming future mobility in the two-wheeler segment, TVS has launched a mega delivery commitment with the 10 (days) X 10 (cities) X 1,000 (vehicle deliveries) marathon. The company handed over 100 TVS iQube scooters to its customers in New Delhi, kickstarting the 10 day, 10 cities, 1,000 electric scooters mega delivery marathon.

Customers attended the mega delivery event in New Delhi where 100 TVS iQube electric scooters were delivered as part of the company’s commitment to celebrate its 1,00,000 customer base. Backed by its strong electrification journey in India, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters, since its launch in 2020. Additionally, TVS iQube electric scooters has successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2.

Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS Motor Company is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities, chargers and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle-free. Currently, the scooter is available in 140 cities across India.

The TVS iQube Electric scooters launched last year are loaded with best-in-class features and enhanced range. The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S variants come with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, along with features like 7 inch TFT display, HMI controls and reverse parking. TVS iQube Electric series offers a choice of variants namely TVS iQube & TVS iQube S, across 7 colour options.