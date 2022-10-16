'Visually unappealing...' Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor expresses his dissatisfaction over electric vehicle designs

Vehicle manufacturers worldwide have started their transition from ICE to electric vehicles. With this transition, besides the change in the powertrain, comes the change in the exterior design of the cars. And one of the most prominent changes in appearance that attracts the most attention is the front fascia's design. The EVs are hitting the market these days miss out on the traditional grills that were available on ICE cars. For many people, it's a major missing. And one of those people is Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, who took to Twitter to express his views on the change, along with his preference.

Sanjiv Kapoor shared his views on Twitter, saying, "Maybe it's just me, but I find these grill-less or painted-on grill plastic front ends of electric cars to be visually unappealing. Makes them look like toys. Why not retain the traditional grills?" In the post, he also added photos of a few electric vehicles to support his stand. The post had a collage of photos of three cars: the Mercedes-Benz EQ concept, the MG ZS EV, and the BMW iX.

Many believe that electric cars miss out on traditional grills because of the lack of the internal combustion engine right in front of the car. It is common knowledge that the radiators in front of cars need air to maintain optimal temperatures of the engine. Hence, the use of grills to give passage to air. However, the explanation is inaccurate, as electric vehicles' heating batteries need cooling for proper functioning. However, manufacturers opt for other ways to cool down the batteries instead of traditional grills.

Maybe it's just me, but I find these grill-less or painted-on grill plastic front ends of electric cars to be visually unappealing. Makes them look like toys. Why not retain the traditional grills? pic.twitter.com/n2IwzBqiva — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) October 13, 2022

There is another faction of people who believe that EVs lack grills for better aerodynamics. Electric vehicle manufacturers focus on getting maximum range out of EVs. OEMs usually keep the design smooth to reduce the drag coefficient of cars to achieve the goal. A prime example of this is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which has a drag coefficient of 0.2 and a claimed range of 857 km on a single charge.