Every year on June 5, we all celebrate 'World Environment Day', signifying the actions taken by us to reverse the climate change and save the environment. This year is no different as we celebrate the World Environment Day 2022 with a greater focus on electric vehicles, which has been pushed to replace the conventional ICE-engined vehicles to reduce pollution. While many countries, especially in the Europe and China have moved a long way by including EVs in mainstream transportation, India is slowly adopting this trend as well. In a country like India, where money the foremost consideration before buying any vehicle, it's essential for automakers to launch affordable EVs to further push the penetration. However, from having only one affordable EV to a handful of them, India has come a long way.

Here's a list of the top 5 electric cars you can buy in India:

1. Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors, India's homegrown automaker recently launched the new Tigor EV in India at Rs 11.99 Lakh, making it the India's most affordable electric car. The new Tigor EV gets Ziptron technology and has a 312 km electric range (claimed). The older-gen Tigor is now sold as Xpress-T for fleet owners only. Design and features changes have been made to the new Tigor as well. Everything else remains the same as the regular Tigor and Xpress-T.

2. Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV is the India's highest selling electric car and was launched back in 2019 as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival. The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 312 km on a single charge. It gets a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor at the front that delivers 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque.

3. MG ZS EV

MG Motor India recently launched updated ZS EV in India that comes extended range and minor body changes. The updated ZS EV 2021 is priced at Rs 20.99 lakhs comes and can be bought in two variants – Excite & Exclusive. The MG ZS EV gets a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 KM. The motor puts out 143bhp and 350Nm of torque, which gets it from a standstill to a 100kmph in just 8.5 second.

The Tata Nexon EV MAX has been launched in India as a long range version of the regular Nexon EV, which happens to be the India's best selling electric car and gets updated design, added features and more range. The Tata Nexon EV MAX gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 437 km on a single charge, which is among the best for a sub Rs 20 lakh EV. The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds.

5. Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona Electric was the first electric SUV to launch in India, and is priced at Rs 23.79 Lakh. It gets the maximum electric range for any electric car sold in India under Rs 25 lakh, rated at 452 km on a single charge (ARAI claimed). The Hyundai Kona Electric gets 39.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery which, and is based on the Kona SUV.