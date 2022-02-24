Z-Triton: An EV combined with bike, boat and RV

We have all heard of amphibian vehicles equally capable of traversing land and water bodies. But the odd-looking bike we are showing you today is something different. However, it functions in a similar way but with a bit more facilities than others.

This automobile, branded as Z-Triton, is a bike, which functions both as a Recreational Vehicle (RV) and a boat. This vehicle has been made by a Latvian startup named Zeltini. They have taken the idea of making RVs and improved it with their touch.

As for the vehicles, it looks like a trike meant to take you through land and water with similar ease. Furthermore, it has enough room to give sleeping space to the user. It can ride or sleep two people at max.

Coming to the power source, it is powered by an electric motor powered by a Li-ion battery pack. The battery can be charged by the integrated solar roof panels giving it a range of 50 km on land and 20 km water. It also gives the user the facility to move on land by paddling combined with an internal gear hub.

As per the companies claims, the conversion from bike to boat just needs you to move a few parts. All that is required is for the user to raise the bike's wheels, inflate and attach stabilisers, and lower the electric boat motor from the cabin. The entire process of converting the vehicle into a boat, according to Zeltini, takes less than five minutes.

In addition, it also provides the user with facilities like cooling and heating of the cabin, fold up kitchen table, and internal features like a sound system with Bluetooth connection, GPS, USB charging, among other things. It can all be topped with a pot of plant for your favourite plant.

The Z-Triton is on sale in the European market, with the company's plans of selling it globally. This multifunctional automobile is priced at $16,422.

