Lata Mangeshkar

After Oscars, Emmys exclude tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, angry netizens react

Despite Lata Mangeshkar's huge contribution to cinema and music, renowned award functions such as Oscars and Emmy failed to pay her tribute.

File Photo

New Delhi: Everyone that loves music, loves Lata Mangeshkar! The legendary singer who started singing all of the age of five, was hailed the ‘Voice of India’ and through the course of her illustrious career has contributed to over 25,000 songs in a career spanning 7 decades. 

Late legend Lata Mangeshkar also holds the honour of being the first-ever Indian to perform in the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, London and is the recipient of the highest French civilian award the ‘Officer of the Legion of Honour’ which the French government conferred on her in 2007.

Apart from the impact she made here in India and the many honours she was conferred with for her spectacular work, the late singer was also well known to English, Russian, Dutch, Nepali and Swahili natives having recorded songs in these languages.

Hence it’s no surprise that netizens today were furious with the legend’s exclusion at the Emmys and the Oscar awards, who failed to recognize her lifetime contribution to cinema and the global music industry.

Also readOscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar NOT honoured during 'In Memoriam' segment

The hashtags #ShameonEmmy and #ShameonOscars has been trending on the internet with several voicing their disappointment and anger of not having the late singer’s memory being honoured at these prestigious global platforms.

While it is left to be seen whether the awards will take action and rectify the oversight, on home turf StarPlus with ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar by bringing eighteen of the country’s biggest singers together to pay homage to her voice and her legacy.

The 8 episode, hour long series will be out 1st May, 2022, 7pm every Sunday on StarPlus and promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind.

