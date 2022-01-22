हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Singh

Agle saal ek aur dega: Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes about second baby with preggers Bharti Singh

Haarsh Limbachiyaa joked about having a second baby with his wife Bharti Singh during a lighthearted interaction with paps.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who are expecting their first baby, joked about having a second one in their recent encounter with paps. They were first asked about the hit Allu Arjun film 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the duo expressed how much they loved the film and even mimicked the dialogues from the pan-India film. 

Bharti first said, "Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi (I am Pushparaaj. Even if I have a baby, I won’t stop)"

Then Haarsh joined in and said, "Main rukega nahi, saala. Agle saal ek aur dega (I won’t stop, will have another baby next year)"

This left the paps in splits as Bharti gave the side-eye to Haarsh for already suggesting a second baby. However, it was all in good fun and spirit.

Take a look at the video:

 

For the unversed, Bharti Singh had announced her pregnancy in a video on their YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's.

After the news broke, fans were over the moon and congratulated them. Bharti has since shared a few pictures of her baby bump and even asked fans to guess the gender of the baby in an Instagram post.

 

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter. 

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. Naming a few, they participated as contestants including - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. 

