हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's grand wedding, Kapoor bungalow gets mini makeover - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were often spotted visiting the under contruction home where they are reportedly supposed to move in together.

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt&#039;s grand wedding, Kapoor bungalow gets mini makeover - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram, File Photo

New Delhi: Days before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities, it appears Ranbir's under-contruction home is getting a small makeover with lights. On Sunday morning, paps got a glimpse of workers hanging lights on the building.

Although the house is still under construction and has scaffolding around it, it appears a pre-wedding festivity could be held there or the house is simply being decked up on the occasion of Alia and Ranbir's rumoured wedding. 

Ace celebrity photographer shared a video of Ranbir's bungalow.

Take a look at it:

 

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022. 

Their reception which will reportedly be held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar among others. 

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years now. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt weddingRanbir Kapoor weddingRanbir Kapoor bungalowAlia Bhatt wedding
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to host wedding reception at lavish Taj Mahal Palace, read deets!

Must Watch

PT11M33S

Stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, lathi charge to control the crowd