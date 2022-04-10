New Delhi: Days before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities, it appears Ranbir's under-contruction home is getting a small makeover with lights. On Sunday morning, paps got a glimpse of workers hanging lights on the building.

Although the house is still under construction and has scaffolding around it, it appears a pre-wedding festivity could be held there or the house is simply being decked up on the occasion of Alia and Ranbir's rumoured wedding.

Ace celebrity photographer shared a video of Ranbir's bungalow.

Take a look at it:

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's wedding ceremony will be a four-day event. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a Sangeet ceremony, which will be held on April 14. They will be getting married on April 15, 2022.

Their reception which will reportedly be held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar among others.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years now. The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong.