Raashii Khanna

Ajay Devgn's co-star Raashii Khanna breaks her silence on being bullied, body-shamed, says was called 'gas tanker'!

Raashii Khanna entered Bollywood with John Abraham starrer Madras Café in 2013. 

Ajay Devgn&#039;s co-star Raashii Khanna breaks her silence on being bullied, body-shamed, says was called &#039;gas tanker&#039;!
New Delhi: Actress Raashii Khanna, who has worked in some of the top films and filmmakers down South was recently seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. She received a warm reception for her portrayal in the psychological crime thriller. The actress recently opened up on being bullied and body-shamed during her initial days in the industry. 

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Raashii Khanna talked about the worst criticism she got so far,  "I think the worse is just that initially when I...actually I have been lucky with the roles I've got...but probably necessarily relating to my weight, because they used to say I am a gas tanker and stuff like that in the South when I started and I don't say anything because I was quite big for the mainstream that they have. And I did become fitter in time, not to please anybody, but because I know that the job requires that. So I've faced all that bullying, online bullying, and stuff like that, and it honestly didn't bother me."

When asked if criticism about her weight affected her career back in the day, she stated, "Yes, I was like 'itna kyu faraq pad raha hai. Like I am still doing well and of course, I had issues, PCOD, all those jazz which everybody goes through. But that nobody knows, what they see is what they see on screen. So I can't blame them. Initially it did hit me, but I am also a very spiritual person so it sorts of helps switch off. So I don't care."

Raashii Khanna entered Bollywood with John Abraham starrer Madras Café in 2013. She is working on the Tamil film Sardar featuring Karthi. Also, she has Yodha in her kitty. 

 

