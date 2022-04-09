New Delhi: The buzz about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage is high and now Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed the news by revealing that he is invited to the wedding.

He said that the wedding is definitely happening and he will attend all the pre-wedding ceremonies as well.

In an interview with ETimes, he said, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs!). I will be the rakshak (protector) at the wedding."

Rahul, a gym instructor, also expressed his happiness for Alia and showered his blessings on her.

"I am really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age. She has got a great body of work and she has found fame, fortune and real love, which is non-existent in today’s time. She has been blessed with everything because of her choices, the Almighty, the blessings of her parents and good karma. At the right age, she is making the right choices," he added.

Reports suggest the wedding going to be a 4-day affair with D-Day taking place at RK's Bandra home, Vastu. The actress' mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. The actors have not commented on the wedding but looks like the relatives have given out a few details.

Now, a few reports also suggest that Ranbir and Alia will fly to South Africa for their honeymoon. Yes, no confirmation on this update but many fan pages are sharing it as excitement regarding Ranlia (as their fans fondly call them) is high.

Earlier, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had hinted at her son's wedding.

In a video posted by popular pap Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi can be heard saying, “tareekh toh bata dijiye Neetu ji shaadi ki.” She asks “Kiski?” He replied, “RK sir ki.” Neetu then said, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane."

Later, another paparazzo asks “Koi 14 April bol raha hai koi 15 April. Aap hi bata do, to which Neetu Kapoor replies to him by saying, "Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya."

Many prominent Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the wedding. Their reception is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar among others.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for over three years now.

The duo met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong.

Buzz of them tying the knot surfaces on the internet every now and then. They often get papped together inspecting his construction site in Bandra.

The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.