American singer Jason Derulo whips up jalebis from scratch while dancing to 'Jalebi Baby' - Watch viral video!

New Delhi: International pop singer Jason Derulo recently took the internet by storm when he posted a video of himself on his TikTok making jalebis from scratch! Desi fans were absolutely delighted to see this and couldn't believe his great Indian culinary skills. In the video, while he was adding all the ingredients and mixing them, his and musician Tesher's song 'Jalebi Baby' was playing the background. What's more is that he's heard singing the lyrics to the viral song in the end as well.

In the video, Jason is seen creating the batter from scratch, adding the distinct orange colour to it and then transferring the batter into a tube. He later uses the tube to squeeze out the batter in a spiral shape and fries it in oil.

Originally, the video was posted on Jason's TikTok account and was reposted by Tesher on his Twitter account.

Check out the viral video:

"What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/bsweEWoISS — Tesher (@TesherMusic) June 24, 2021

Desi fans went gaga over the video and were elated to see Jason Derulo enjoying the Indian delicacy. They were also absolutely stunned to see the crossover! One netizen wrote, "Jason Derulo making Jalebi on Tik Tok is not something I expected to see but here we are" while another said, "no way did I live to see the day jason derulo make jalebiyan on tiktok to 'jalebi baby'".

On May 28, 2021, music artist Tesher released a mashup of the popular song 'Jalebi Baby' with American singer Jason Derulo.