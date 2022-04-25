New Delhi: On Sunday night (April 24), all the Bollywood A-listers gathered at Karan Johar's residence for a fun party which was reportedly hosted by Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria. Now, pictures from the star-studded party has been going viral on the internet as fans admire the leading ladies of Bollywood.

Designer Manish Malhotra and superstar Shah Rukh Khan was present at the party. Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar shared pictures from the bash on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the fun that went on.

While Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a red dress, Ananya had donned a white corset styled outfit. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a yellow blazer.

Ananya Panday also shared pictures of her outfit before the party on Instagram.

Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Karan Johar was a judge on the reality TV show 'Hunnarbaaz' which recently hosted its finale. He is currently shooting for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.