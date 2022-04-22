हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar says he 'rejected' Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt from joining THIS WhatsApp group!

Karan Johar revealed that the A-list WhatsApp group is a very close-knit one and doesn't allow people to forward messages.

Karan Johar says he &#039;rejected&#039; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt from joining THIS WhatsApp group!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his witty remarks and unfiltered comments and recently he spilled an interesting secret about his WhatsApp groups on Social Media Star with Janice Sequeira. The director revealed that he is part of a WhatsApp group called A-list which includes his friends whose names start with an A.

He said that Ayan Mukerji and Abhishek Varman are also part of the group and none of the messages can be forwarded.

Speaking about the same with Janice Sequeira, he said, "It is a very close-knit group and nothing can be forwarded. Ranbir and Alia tried very hard to get into this group but we rejected them because Ayan said no movie stars. We might have opinions on their movies which we don’t want them to know."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

In the same conversation, Karan also spoke about a supremely embarassing moment he had when was shooting for the song Suraj Hua Maddham in Egypt. He said that he had loose motions at the time and 'went' behind a huge limestone statue to 'relieve' himself as there was no vanity van or nearby washroom. 

To his bad luck, when he turned he saw an army coming his way while he was facing backwards.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

He said, "I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, I thought I’ll be covered for life. But then I turned and saw an army coming my way with me facing backwards."

On the work front, Karan Johar was a judge on the reality TV show 'Hunnarbaaz' which recently hosted its finale. He is currently shooting for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan JoharAlia BhattRanbir KapoorKaran Johar WhatsApp groupAyan Mukerji
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas honours mom, mom-in-law with daughter Malti's name, know its meaning

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Since the violence in Delhi, the police have been deployed everywhere