Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor twin in white at Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra: PHOTOS

In one of the images, Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen heading to the wedding venue. For the function, Ranbir opted for a white sherwani and Shraddha looked gorgeous in a white lehenga.

NEW DELHI: The wedding season in Bollywood is still on. After Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, the latest celebrity to get married is filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his ladylove Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday. Reportedly, the two are college mates.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several members from the tinsel town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the guests can be seen all dressed up for the occasion. It seems like 'white' was the theme of the wedding as actors were spotted donning white coloured ethnic outfits.

In one of the images, Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen heading to the wedding venue. For the function, Ranbir opted for a white sherwani and Shraddha looked gorgeous in a white lehenga.

Take a look at the pictures from Luv Ranjan's wedding below:

Luv Ranjan has never discussed his love life in the public domain. And now with his marriage, fans have become extremely curious to know the details of his love story with Alisha.

