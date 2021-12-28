Asim Riaz takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill for dancing at an engagement party? Read this cryptic tweet

New Delhi: Months after Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, close friend Shehnaaz Gill was seen finally making an appearance and slowly getting back to normalcy. Her fans and friends supported the young star through thick and thin. Recently, Shehnaaz was clicked at her manager's engagement bash.

Several other stars including Hina Khan, her beau Rocky Jaiswal among others were also spotted at the party. A few inside videos of Shehnaaz dancing to the famous Zingaat song went viral. Soon after that, former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz posted a cryptic tweet and it looked like a sly dig at Shehnaaz.

His tweet read: Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld

However, this wasn't liked much by Shehnaaz fans, who trolled Asim online for calling out the actress. 'SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ' trended big time on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, 2021, sent shock waves to the entire nation. He was 40.

The ocean of fan following, his family members and friends mourned Sid's sudden death.

Besides Sidharth's mother and other family members, who were the most struck with this unforeseen tragedy, it was Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, whose first appearance at his funeral left all heartbroken.

Shehnaaz, his Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant and close friend was inconsolable and stayed throughout the last rites rituals with family. She was accompanied by brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Also, Asim Riaz along with a few others was seen at the Crematorium and looked inconsolable.

Several celebrities from the television and film industry came to offer condolences at Sidharth Shukla's residence and later at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's mother was accompanied by family members as she performed her son's last rites.