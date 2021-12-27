Shehnaaz Gill’s happy dance on Zingaat song at manager’s engagement goes viral - Watch

NEW DELHI: Shehnaaz Gill who was away from media glare from quite some time now, has now started coming out in public after a long span.

Shehnaaz who has recently made a comeback during Honsla Rakh promotions, was now spotted at her manager Kaushal Joshi’s engagement party and her photos and videos from the same have gone viral on the internet.

Clad in a shimmery black cocktail dress, Shehnaaz looked gorgeous as ever. Now, her videos dancing on popular Bollywood songs are going viral everywhere.

In one of the videos, shared by a fanpage, Sana can be seen dancing on Janhvi Kapoor’s famous track ‘Zingaat’ from the film Dhadak. She is seen following the hook-step of the song and is giggling with joy.

Fans are extremely pleased to see her happy again after a longtime as she was completely broken post the sad demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The popular TV actor passed away on September 2, this year due to heart attack at his Mumbai residence.

Other celebrities like Monalisa, Kashmera Shah, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani were also in attendance.

Not only that, recently, Netflix has released a poster of their hit series Lucifer with Shehnaaz Gill featuring on it. The poster went viral with fans speculating if she is going to make a Hollywood debut anytime soon. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She came as a nobody but left the show after winning millions of hearts by her cuteness and innocence while being on the show. Her chemistry with fellow contestant and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla became the talk-of-the-town. Their fans fondly referred them as ‘SidNaaz’.

On the work front, Sana was last seen in a Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', which also starred 'Diljit Dosanjh' in lead role.