Alia Bhatt

Aww! Alia Bhatt changes her Insta DP to mushy click with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt dropped her wedding photos with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram hours after their marriage ceremony on April 14.

Aww! Alia Bhatt changes her Insta DP to mushy click with hubby Ranbir Kapoor
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe when she changed her Instagram display picture after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. She changed the DP to one of her wedding pictures, in which the newlyweds are seen twinning in ivory and gold wedding outfits from ace designer Sabyasachi.

Alia ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore an organza saree.

alia

(Pic Credit: Instagram)

On the other hand, Ranbir looked his royal best in an embroidered sherwani.

Now fans are waiting to see whether Alia will add "Kapoor" to her name or not.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia got hitched at the former's residence Vastu on Thursday.

They chose to exchange vows in the presence of close family members and friends.In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

Hours after taking pheras with Ranbir, Alia took to Instagram and unveiled her love-filled wedding pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

Alongside the images, she penned a heartfelt note, expressing her excitement to embark on the new journey."Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we`ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can`t wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she posted.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' five years ago.

