Kareena Kapoor

Can you relate to Kareena Kapoor's struggle to click a family pic? See her funny post

Kareena Kapoor recently shared a family picture with Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jeh from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on Instagram.

Can you relate to Kareena Kapoor&#039;s struggle to click a family pic? See her funny post
Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a family picture on social media featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur Ali Khan and toddler Jeh.

Kareena posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen in a candid picture with her family, whom she called the 'men of my life'.

"This what trying to get a family picture looks like - Saifu please smile for the picture - Tim take your finger out of your nose yaa Jeh baba look here Me - Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yara Click And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life #My World Bhai Ki Shaadi," Kareena wrote as the caption.

 

The picture was taken at actor Ranbir Kapoor`s wedding on Thursday.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.

The film is an adaptation of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 comedy drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what is considered as one of his iconic characters.

