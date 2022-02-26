हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone trolled for not carrying her bag at airport, netizens say 'Apna purse bhi nahi uthaya...'

Deepika Padukone faced criticism from netizens after she was spotted at the airport sans a mask and having someone carry her bag for her.

Deepika Padukone trolled for not carrying her bag at airport, netizens say &#039;Apna purse bhi nahi uthaya...&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday (Feb 25) and a video of her heading towards the airport gate has gone viral on social media and irked many netizens as well. 

Netizens noticed that Deepika wasn't wearing a mask amid COVID and also wasn't carrying her own bag but had asked her assistant to do so. This did not sit well with them and in the comments section of the pap video, they castigated the actress for her behaviour.

While one user wrote, "Can't she carry her own bag or buy some mask?", another said, "Apna purse bhi nahi uthaya jata madam se oho."

Take a look at the viral video:

 

Deepika recently attended newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash at their good friend Ritesh Sidhwani's residence.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' in which she brilliantly played the complex character of Alisha. 

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film dealt with infidelity and modern-day relationships and also with childhood trauma and how it affects relationships in adulthood.

She has many upcoming films such as 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone trolledDeepika Padukone airport
Next
Story

Adah Sharma SLAMMED for 'ill-timed' post on late Bappi Lahiri, issues clarification

Must Watch

PT53S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: Ukraine Refused to Compromise - Russia