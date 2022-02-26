Deepika Padukone trolled for not carrying her bag at airport, netizens say 'Apna purse bhi nahi uthaya...'

New Delhi: Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday (Feb 25) and a video of her heading towards the airport gate has gone viral on social media and irked many netizens as well.

Netizens noticed that Deepika wasn't wearing a mask amid COVID and also wasn't carrying her own bag but had asked her assistant to do so. This did not sit well with them and in the comments section of the pap video, they castigated the actress for her behaviour.

While one user wrote, "Can't she carry her own bag or buy some mask?", another said, "Apna purse bhi nahi uthaya jata madam se oho."

Take a look at the viral video:

Deepika recently attended newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash at their good friend Ritesh Sidhwani's residence.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' in which she brilliantly played the complex character of Alisha.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film dealt with infidelity and modern-day relationships and also with childhood trauma and how it affects relationships in adulthood.

She has many upcoming films such as 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan.