Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra gets abusive mails, trolls write 'picture banani nahi aati'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shakun Batra's recently released Gehraiyaan opened to a mixed response from fans and critics alike. While some hailed it as brilliant for performances others found the scripting faulty.

In his recent chat with film critic Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Shakun said, "I had an e-mail where the subject was B****d. Then the mail just said, 'B****d picture banani nahi aati hai to kyun banata hai? Kuch aur kar leta.

Some liked Gehriyaan and the filmmaker shared, "Then, I had an email from a psychologist in Brisbane who said the psychology of the characters really added up to him. I feel cognitive dissonance. I have made peace with two completely opposing thoughts in my mind. I don't know how it happened. But, I think forget about the movie, it's growth in me to have accepted the polarisation. I think I have grown."

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

The film had its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.