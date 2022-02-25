हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oo Antava

Dutch singer performs Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava in viral video: WATCH

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song from the film Pushpa: The Rise 'Oo Antava' has become a global sensation.

Dutch singer performs Samantha Ruth Prabhu&#039;s Oo Antava in viral video: WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise has become an international sensation with people all over the world grooving to it. Now, a popular Dutch singer Emma Heesters has released a cover of the song and shared it on her Instagram.

The singer had earlier crooned the song Srivalli as well. Her performance of Oo Antava was unbelievably perfect and netizens hailed her for singing like a 'professional Telugu singer' as along with the notes, her pronunciation of the words was also up to the mark.

Watch her cover of 'Oo Antava' here:

 

Earlier, singer-actor Sophie Choudry had also attempted to sing the song and did a wonderful job at it. Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish heaped praises on her in the comments section as well.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ released on December 17 last year. Despite the COVID pandemic, the film garnered more than a staggering Rs 300 crore at the box office. Pushpa’s Hindi dubbed version was also able to cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

