viral wedding video

Viral video: Marathi bride and groom's sassy dance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa is PURE GOLD - Watch

VIRAL WEDDING VIDEO: This bride and groom's Oo Antava moves set the right vibe at the wedding as baraatis also get grooving!

Viral video: Marathi bride and groom's sassy dance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa is PURE GOLD - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Who doesn't wanna dance at a wedding? But imagine the bride and groom grooving better than the baraatis! Well, netizens found a new wedding video of this Marathi couple who danced on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. 

And we must say that this Marathi bride got no chills! She dances along with the groom and onlookers are loving their sassy moves. The viral video has been shared online by Chemistry Studios on Instagram. 

The viral wedding video has garnered over 4,92,8015 likes so far.

The bride and groom, it seems are dance lovers. Both are dressed in traditional Marathi attire and wedding jewellery. Their Oo Antava moves set the right vibe at the wedding as baraatis also get grooving!

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

Happy watching these amazing videos to make the most of social media!

 

